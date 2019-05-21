$1.4 Million for Albany’s Motorsport Park

Sport and Recreation Minister Mick Murray has signed an agreement for the Western Australian Government to provide $1.4 million to the City of Albany to undertake planning and acquire land earmarked to develop the proposed Albany Motorsport Park.

The agreement will enable the city to purchase the 192-hectare site at Down Road South, Drome, about 20 kilometres north of Albany.

The $1.4 million is the first part of the WA Government's commitment to provide a total of $5.75 million to help develop the Albany Motorsport Park.

The long-term proposal for the motorsport park includes:

3.5km bitumen race circuit;

1/8th mile drag strip;

Motocross track;

Clubroom facilities;

Burnout and drift areas, and

Allowance for future driver training and other complementary motor activities.

Local MLA Peter Watson said the signing of the agreement meant the City could go ahead with the land purchase for the site and gave certainty to Great Southern Motorplex Group to progress with the development.

"It's great to see the first stage of the election commitment from the McGowan Labor Government being delivered. The Albany Motorsport Park will be an exciting venue for motorsport fans, and provide a boost to our local economy by creating local jobs and tourism opportunities." Mr. Watson said.

Under the agreement, the City of Albany will complete all relevant assessments including environmental, water management, bushfire, noise, and flora and fauna studies to enable a planning scheme amendment and allow the site to host the proposed track.