$1 Million Reward Offered For Information About Coward Punch Victim Shannon McCormack's 2007 Death

Police have offered a $1 million reward for information regarding the killing of a man in Melbourne’s CBD in 2007.

Shannon McCormack died after he was punched in the head on May 27, 2007, after leaving a Southbank nightclub with friends.

The 22-year old stepped in after his friend became involved in an argument with another man in the early hours of the morning. It was while he tried to intervene he was punched in the head by an unknown man.

Mr McCormack suffered a serious head injury when his head hit the ground. His friends took him home, and he was later taken to hospital. A few days later he died as a result of his injuries.

Detective Inspector Tony Combridge said his “senseless” and “unnecessary” death was still lodged in the minds of many Victorians.

“It was one of the first one-punch deaths which sadly became all too common in the years following, and I know his family have campaigned tirelessly for greater awareness around this issue,” he said.

“Sadly, his parents Bill and Cheryl never got to see the things so many people take for granted. They never got to see Shannon graduate university, get his first job, get married, start a family. All of this was taken from them for no reason at all. The McCormack family remain desperate for answers and to see those responsible held to account.”

After the incident investigators trawled through hours of CCTV footage and interviewed a large number of witnesses. They have identified three men of interest, including the man who through the punch.

Police have also conducted a significant number of public appeals over the past 15 years as part of this investigation

