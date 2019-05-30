1-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle

Sadly, a 1-year-old boy has passed away following a single vehicle traffic crash in Chinchilla yesterday.
It is believed that a car was reversing near the entrance of commercial premises on Edward Street, when the young boy was struck a vehicle.
Emergency services attended the accident, however the boy was declared deceased at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 71-year-old man was not injured during the incident.
The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.
