$10,000 Animal Welfare Grants Available For Local Governments

The Animal Welfare in Emergencies Grant Program is now offering local governments allowances to help assist with animals in emergency situations.

Funded by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the program offers two types of funding:

$10, 000 packages

Training courses at the Muresk Institute

Animal Welfare Grants:

This program aims to foster partnerships between local governments and communities, and also support projects that focus on activities with clear community benefit.

The funding will be used to educate the community and individuals on their responsibilities and how to effectively prepare, respond and recover to animal welfare issues in a crucial time of need.

Over 25 grants were provided last year funding bedding, food, water, personal protective equipment and more.

People are being encouraged to discuss any ideas with their Local Governments, as only they can apply for the grant.

More information on the program can be found right here.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr