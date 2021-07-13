10,000 Jobs On Offer With The North East Link Project

It’s not just a slogan, Victoria does not stop moving with 10,000 new jobs on offer with the North East Link project.

Linking the M80 to an upgraded Eastern Freeway, once completed the North East Link will take 15,000 trucks off local roads each day, freeing up local roads for local traffic.

On Tuesday a jobs and skills centre was opened in Watsonia leading up to the state's biggest ever road project.

Training and Skills Minister Gayle Tierney encourages Victorians to give it a go with a wide variety of roles up for grabs.

"Obviously, engineering, construction trades, traffic management, conservation land management, administration, you name it, there are a lot of jobs available" - Gayle Tierney

Once completed, the North East Link will slash travel times by up to 35 minutes between Melbourne’s north and south east.

The project also includes:

a massive upgrade to the Eastern Freeway

Melbourne’s first dedicated busway

a new park and ride in Bulleen

more than 25km of new and upgraded walking and cycling paths

