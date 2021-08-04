$10.8 million upgrade set for three Central Coast train stations

Central Coast trains are sent to benefit from a $10.8 Million injection.

The state government's announced maintenance upgrades for three stations, with the majority of funding going toward a new signalling system at Gosford.

Terrigal MP Adam Crouch outlined where the money would be going and what stations would benefit from the cash injection.

“Gosford’s existing mechanical signalling system dating back to 1937 will be replaced with a modern computer based system. We will have a refresh done to its concourses and platforms and Koolewong will have its facilities refreshed along with its adjacent carpark."

The work will not only make the Central Coast's public transport more accessible, but it’s also tipped to create 63 local jobs.

