10 Days Domestic Violence Leave Now Available To Millions Of Workers

Ten days of paid domestic violence leave will be available to millions of Australians following a landmark Fair Work Commission decision.

On Monday the commission handed down the landmark decision, offering paid leave to those escaping domestic violence. The commission deemed financial support was necessary to help employees leave a violent relationship and that it was unlikely to create a substantial cost for employers.

“Family and domestic violence is a ubiquitous and persistent social problem. While men can, and do, experience FDV, such violence disproportionately affects women. It is a gendered phenomenon,” a full bench of the commission wrote in its decision, adding the pandemic had seen an increase in domestic violence.

“We have concluded that the merits strongly favour a paid FDV leave entitlement.”

Currently, all employees are entitled to five days of unpaid family and domestic violence leave. Labor has been calling for 10 days’ paid leave as a universal entitlement since 2017.

