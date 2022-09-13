10 'Everyday Australians’ Invited To The Queen’s Funeral

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the 10 ‘everyday Australians’ who have been invited to attend the Queen’s funeral.

The 10 Aussies flying with the PM to London for the Queen’s funeral were chosen based on “extraordinary contributions to their communities, and who represent Australian culture and values” including winners of Australian of the Year awards.

The select group of Australians include:

Dylan Alcott AO – 2022 Australian of the Year

Valmai Dempsey – 2022 Senior Australian of the Year

Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AM, 2021 Senior Australian of the Year

Shanna Whan – 2022 Australian of the Year Local Hero

Saba Abraham – Local Hero 2022, Queensland

Kim Smith APM – Local Hero 2022, Tasmania

Trudy Lin – Young Australian of the year 2022, South Australia

Danny Abdallah – Co-Creator of i4give Day and Foundation

Chris Waller – Inductee, Australian Racing Hall of Fame

Professor Helen Milroy – Western Australia Australian of the Year 2021

The invited attendees reflect all of Australia's states and territories.

