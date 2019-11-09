100 Homes Destroyed As Bushfires Rip Through Northern NSW

Authorities have confirmed two people are dead, seven people are still missing and 100 homes have been destroyed as a multitude of bushfires rip through Northern NSW.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths during a press conference on Saturday morning as more than 1300 firefighters continue to battle blazes across NSW.

"Our thoughts and prayers of course go to the families and loved ones of those two deceased persons," Premier Berejiklian said.

"We are seeing situations in NSW with these fires we have not seen before and of course concerns remain mainly around the Glen Innes area and also Port Macquarie and Taree regions and the townships around those communities."

For more information visit NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE website for all the details.