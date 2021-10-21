100 Queensland Schools To Be Transformed Into Vaccination Clinics

100 schools across the Sunshine State will be turned into vaccination hubs this weekend in a bid to raise the rate of inoculation across Queensland.

In preparation for the border reopening in mid-December, there is an urgency for the state to not fall behind in the race against COVID.

As part of a statewide vaccination blitz, the goal is to boost the percentage of first dosed citizens.

Currently, Queensland are at the bottom of the pack (alongside WA) for rates, with 58% of northerners fully jabbed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said school pop-up clinics would be available across multiple regions from Saturday, with a sharp focus on areas with low vaccination uptake.

“Super Saturday is our largest vaccine push to date. If you’ve been saying you’ll just wait a bit before getting the vaccine – it’s time for you to come forward and get vaccinated now,” she said.

“We need Queenslanders to vaccinate before it’s too late.”

12 schools will take part in the Darling Downs, including Nanango, Wilsonton, Oakey and Tara high schools.

In the Wide Bay, nine schools will be involved in the blitz including Aldridge, Urgangan, Kepnock and Hervey Bay.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said anyone aged 12 and over can head to a vaccination clinic this weekend for a free appointment.

