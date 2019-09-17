100 Vats Of Cow Spunk Have Exploded In A Fire, Sending "Projectiles" Into The Air

We always knew that firies were a cut above the rest but the fact that some of our country's finest have spent hours dodging exploding vats of cow spunk just proves it.

A fire at Yarram Herd Services in Victoria has sent "projectiles" whizzing past emergency services after the heat from the flames caused pressurised cryogenic cylinders full of cattle cum to erupt.

Country Fire Authority (CFA) officials were called to the scene around 3am Tuesday, where 10 crews took more than two-and-a-half hours to contain the blaze.

Unsurprisingly, their efforts were somewhat hampered by the exploding ejaculate.

"The liquid inside the cylinders was rapidly expanding and essentially the lids of the cryogenic cylinders were just popping off the top and projectiles were being thrown from the building," CFA Gippsland commander Chris Loeschenkohl told the ABC.

"So firefighters went into a defensive mode initially to protect themselves, because there were also LPG cylinders at the neighbouring property, and they did a magnificent job."

Yarram Herd Services has been providing a myriad of services - including artificial insemination, breeding advice and herd testing - for more than 20 years; committee vice-chairman Aaron Thomas said the loss of 100 vats was "a huge blow".

Yes, really.

"A lot of farmers would have semen stock in the building in those tanks, preparing for AI, so we've got that plus all of our herd-testing equipment that was in there as well," Thomas added.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.