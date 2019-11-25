Christmas on the Coast is all about giving!

So, Triple M has partnered with The House Of Praise (and Casey’s Toys) giving toys to Central Coasts less fortunate kids this Christmas, with 107.7 Triple M’s Christmas Toy Drive!

We need YOUR help!

They can drop off any new, unwrapped toys at Casey’s Toys (Tuggerah or Erina) and they’ll be donated to over fifty charities across the Coast!

Casey’s Toys are also giving 10% off any toy purchased instore for the Toy Drive.

A listener has a sleigh full of toys to give? The Street Patrol can pick them up!

A massive shout out to our mates at Casey's Toys for coming on board - legends!