Looking for things to do this summer?

TARONGA ZOO SYDNEY - Travel the Whole WILD World

With international borders closed, you might think that an exciting and exotic journey into the wild unknown might be off the cards this summer, but at Taronga Zoo – they’ve got you covered.

Home to more than 4,000 wonderful and unique animals from all over the globe.

Journey to Africa, Asia, the Americas and Australia, to learn about the incredibly rich and diverse wildlife unique to these regions as you experience the brand-new multi-species exhibits.

Take the family out on a day both big and little kids will enjoy as you build connections with some of Australia’s most incredible native and exotics wildlife.

Travel the whole WILD world this Summer at Taronga Zoo Sydney! Get your tickets online now at taronga.org.au

RED HOT SUMMER 2021 - Mount Penang Parklands, Kariong - Sunday 24th October

Summer is set to last a little longer than usual in 2021, with Red Hot Summer delivering a stellar all-Australian lineup for next year’s Central Coast event.

Red Hot Summer tour veterans Jimmy Barnes and Hoodoo Gurus lead the way. They’ll be joined by Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and The Living End’s Chris Cheney when the tour heads to Mount Penang Parklands, Kariong - Sunday 24th October.

Red Hot Summer Tour 2021 is one bill not to be missed!

Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Diesel & more rock ‘Red Hot Summer’ at Mt Penang Parkland, October 24th 2021. Tickets on sale NOW!

LUNA PARK SYDNEY - Countdown Carnivale

Join in on all the Carnivale fun day or night!

Last chance to ride some family favourites before Luna Park temporarily closes it’s doors on January 27th for the major upgrade of 9 NEW RIDES!

Transforming into a world-class amusement park, to make way for these new rides, Luna Park has to say goodbye to some old favourites, so now’s your last chance to ride these classics!

Last chance to enjoy to experience the magic until July - see Luna Park Sydney for tickets

LYONS DEN GOSFORD - You’re new watering hole for a Sunday Sesh

Nothing better than a good Sunday sesh. Lyons Den has you covered with local artists, a sunny beer garden and local beer on tap.

Be drawn inside by the Foxtail palm and safari inspired design to transport you away from the streets to the freedom of the traveler. Drink, eat and relax! Lyons Den is a space you can get lost in.

Open every day.

LYONS DEN - Gosford’s newest bar is open! Serving amazing drinks and African inspired tapas in the safari-themed venue