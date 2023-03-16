107.7 Triple M Supports Flavours By The Sea 2023

Flavours by the Sea, Presented by Central Coast Council is back on Saturday March 25th

107.7 Triple M proudly supports this multicultural event, celebrating the Coast’s rich diversity with a taste of the world’s best food, music and art!

Grab some takeaway from any of Terrigal’s most beloved eateries, bring it back to the foreshore and enjoy all of the incredible performances, art installations, workshops and more!

Saturday 25th March, Terrigal Esplanade, 11am - 3pm

Free shuttle buses will be operating & Temporary Road Closures will be in place - click here for more details!