10th Annual Esperance Toy Run! From The Racecourse To Pink Lake Around The Coast To Florisson's

The 10th Annual Esperance Toy Run is riding through town Saturday, December 14.

Supported by about 50 motorcycles and vintage vehicles last year the event goes about collecting donated NEW toys from around Esperance and delivering them to children living in the community who are less advantaged and may not even receive a present this Christmas.

Starting at 9am at the Esperance Bay Racecourse the convoy rumbles through town and loops around Pink Lake to West Beach via the tourist loop. After a brief pitstop the cavalcade moves through the Esperance CBD and on to Florisson’s for a BBQ.

Sean caught up with Ben and Slim to discuss the event on the Triple M Breakfast Show

Of course, all bikers (preferably motor bikers) and drivers are welcome to participate. Newly bought Toy donations for boys and girls are encouraged and need to be wrapped and placed under the big tree at Florisson’s on Norseman Road.

The BBQ afterwards is welcome for everyone! Big thanks to Slim McKenzie who has been the engine (pardon the pun) behind this project and Restore Hope for helping to organise the event and distribution of the gifts into the community.

One thing is for sure about this event… you will hear them coming December 14 before you see them!