11 Movies & TV Shows You Definitely, Probably, Possibly Missed Being Added To Netflix This Year

Look, we love Netflix but we're not blind to one of its major flaws: It's bloody difficult to find something new to watch.

The terrible search functionality is one thing, but add having a shared account with your partner or kids to that and your "Recommended For You" section is as muddled as the rest of it.

So we do not blame you, not even a little bit, if you've somehow missed out on some of these epic movies and TV shows being adding to Netflix this year.

1. The Movies That Made Us

If this one slipped through the cracks of your Netflix algorithm, you're not the only one. Which is a shame, because it is an absolute cracking four-part series, and not one to be missed.

The Movies That Made Us takes four of the biggest blockbusters of our generation - Home Alone, Die Hard, Ghostbusters and Dirty Dancing - and talks to the writers, actors and industry big wigs who made them happen.

Like any good flick, there are plenty of twists and turns - and it's amazing to think of how close some of our favourite movies came to just... not being made.

2. Peaky Blinders Seasons 4 & 5

There's a pretty solid chance you've spotted this one cropping up but if you've never dipped a toe into the world of gangsters in post-WWI Birmingham, now's your chance.

Peaky Blinders follows the exploits of the Shelby family and is loosely based on the real life Peaky Blinders gang, who ran riot between the late 1890s and the early twentieth century.

It can be pretty brutal - and just as gory - but if you're not Googling "waistcoats and flat caps" by the end of the fifth season, we'll be surprised.

3. Our Planet

Is there anything more soothing than David Attenborough's voice, laid over crisp footage of an Arctic hare making a brave and daring escape from the jaws of an Arctic fox?

Nope. Of course not.

So it's no surprise that Netflix teamed up with Attenborough for Our Planet, which delivers on the winning formula of jaw-dropping footage, weird animals doing weird things and the silky narration of everyone's favourite English zoologist.

A small word of warning though: While Attenborough docos are usually prime for a hungover couch surfing session, this one delivers a pretty healthy dose of "Hey, these are all the ways we're killing the planet".

You might want to save this one for a time when you're feeling a little stronger.

4. Someone Great

It's almost 2020. We're over pretending we don't all love a gentle romcom when the feeling strikes and this one is a quality choice.

A Netflix original, Someone Great follows three about-to-turn-30-year-olds on a ball-tearer of a session across New York City before one of them leaves for San Francisco.

It's fun, and light, and if your other half is looking for a romantic comedy to watch with you, this is as good of a choice as you're going to get.

You're welcome.

5. Hell or High Water

We can't really remember this hitting cinemas back in 2016, but somehow we reckon that Hell or High Water's addition to Netflix will open it up to a whole new audience.

The flick stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster as two brothers who decide to pull off a string of bank robberies in order to get the money they need to save their family ranch.

They're being pursued by two Texas rangers, one of whom is played to grizzly cop perfection by Jeff Bridges.

Obviously, Bridges manages to get right into the minds of the two outlaws - but does he get there quickly enough?

Dunno. Watch it yourself and find out.

6. The End of the Tour

Another slightly older film that made its way onto streaming services this year is The End of the Tour, which is based on the true story of a five-day interview between David Lipsky, a Rolling Stone reporter, and David Foster Wallace, an acclaimed novelist.

It is, full disclosure, an extremely poignant flick; the film begins with Lipsky (played by Jesse Eisenberg) learning of Foster Wallace's (Jason Segel) death by suicide and reflecting on the epic, days long meeting he had with him 12 years previously.

But, as Kyle Smith of the New York Post said: "The best movie you’ll see this summer. . .It's a glory. . . See it with your best friend."

7. The Irishman

What a world we live in, where legends of cinema like Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino team up for a movie streamed on Netflix.

The Irishman is an epic - and by epic, we mean epic; the run-time is more than three-and-a-half hours - American crime drama in which De Niro plays a truck driver-cum-hitman caught up in a crime family led by Joe Pesci.

Even without De Niro, Pesci and Pacino the cast is all-star, with Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin and Stephen Graham rounding out the call-sheet.

Basically, you shouldn't let the length put you off. Set a few hours aside but just accept that you'll probably have to have a couple of snack breaks throughout.

8. The Meg

Yes, The Meg stars Jason Statham as a renegade rescue diver. Yes, it revolves around a 23-metre megalodon shark on the war path for Statham. And yes, it's been described as "neither good enough nor bad enough" to be fun.

But should that stop you from watching it? Of course not.

It's cheesy, predictable and generates nowhere near the fear and anticipation that Jaws did/ does.

But a giant shark is a giant shark, and The Meg has two sooo... Just watch it.

9. The Confession Killer

The world's obsession with true crime is going exactly nowhere, and this latest offering is a quality addition.

Already one of the top 10 most-watched shows this year, The Confession Killer is a five-part documentary series pulling back the curtain on Henry Lee Lucas, a serial killer who claimed responsibility for hundreds of murders in the 80s.

Except - and this isn't a spoiler because it a) has already happened in real life and b) it covers this part off in the trailer - there's no way he could have committed a lot of the murders he confessed to.

If there's a big Making A Murderer-shaped hole in your Christmas viewing schedule, load this one up.

10. Aquaman

Alright, there's probably an extremely slim chance you haven't already spotted this one in your "Recommended" pile but if you haven't watched Jason Momoa's Aquaman yet, what are you waiting for?

Famous for being the highest-grossing film based on a DC Comics character, Aquaman is "entertainingly ludicrous", according to Rotten Tomatoes, and delivers "energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun".

Crucially, it's better than a lot of the most recent Batman and Superman offerings so 'nuff said, really.

11. Southpaw

How's this for a left-of-field entry!

Yet another flick from the mid 2010s, you probably remember when Southpaw first hit cinemas, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a troubled boxer who sets out to get his life back on-track after the death of his wife.

Interestingly, the lead role was supposed to go to Eminem until he dropped out to focus on music. The more you know.

Southpaw certainly didn't win critical praise when it was first released, but if you want a movie that does exactly what it says on the tin, it's your man.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.