An 11-year-old girl has been found dead at a Brisbane home.

Police were called to the address at Mt Cotton at 6pm last night.

They say the girl’s cause of death is not known; a woman in her forties who is known to the deceased girl was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A post-mortem will be conducted on Friday.

