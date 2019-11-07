110km/h speed limit to return to parts of three key local roads

$16.5 million dollars of State and federal Government funding will see a 110km/h speed limit re-instated on parts of the Riddoch Highway, Carpenter Rocks Road and Clay Wells Road.

The works include two roundabout upgrades in Naracoorte, shoulder sealing, roadside hazard prevention and delineation improvements.

Federal Member for Barker Tony Pasin says "combined, these works will enhance liveability and connectivity between people and places, business and markets. They will also improve travel times, which is a great result for the community.

“This bumper package of works will target critical areas of the regional and rural South Australian road transport network, improving pavements, installing new overtaking lanes and upgrading key intersections," he said.

The regional road safety package of works will include:

The upgrade of two roundabouts funded from the Australian Government’s $259.8 million Rural Roads Package and the South Australian Government’s $70 million Regional Road Projects Productivity Improvements program, including:

• A major upgrade of the Riddoch Highway/ Lucindale Road/ Wimmera Highway roundabout in Naracoorte, to include the construction of a new roundabout, new stormwater drains, road lighting and line marking. This will improve access for heavy vehicles to both the Wimmera Highway and Lucindale Roads and improve safety for all road users.

• A minor upgrade of the existing Smith Street/ McRae Street roundabout in Naracoorte to improve heavy vehicle movements.

• 55 kilometres of shoulder sealing on Clay Wells Road, between Southern Ports Highway and Callendale Road, including seven bridge barrier replacements.

• On Riddoch Highway, between Mount Gambier and Port MacDonnell, works will include the installation of an 800 millimetre-wide centreline median between Kilsby Road and Allendale, audio tactile line marking, minor shoulder seal widening and road side hazard protection.

• The works on the Carpenter Rocks Road, Riddoch Highway and Clay Wells Road will also include new line marking, replacement of guide posts, the installation of audio tactile line marking and improved delineation.

The following works will also be delivered:

• 4 kilometres of shoulder sealing on Frances Road, just south of Bordertown funded by the National Black Spot Program.

• 16 kilometres of shoulder sealing on Carpenter Rocks Road, between Burrungule Road junction and Mount Gambier, with four kilometres of this work funded by the National Blackspot Program.