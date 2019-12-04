‘12 Nights of Christmas’ set to light up Cave Garden

City of Mount Gambier has collaborated with renowned projection art creators Illuminart to deliver ‘12 Nights of Christmas’ with projections set to light up the Cave Garden precinct. The festive sound and light show will feature on the rear wall of The Riddoch & Main Corner Complex from Saturday 7 December 2019, running each evening for 12 consecutive nights, until Wednesday 18 December.

“Christmas is lit with a new kind of sparkle and glitter this year, as the Cave Garden and surrounds are decorated with dazzling new projections celebrating the fun symbols of the season,” Illuminart Australia Director Cindi Drennan said.

Commencing at 8:30pm each evening the project will run for 15 minutes commencing every half an hour until midnight.

As the sun goes down, the light shows begin bringing us this festive story in light featuring Santa who needs some special magic to help his sleigh fly. - The Riddoch & Main Corner Complex Coordinator Talie Teakle - - The Riddoch & Main Corner Complex Coordinator Talie Teakle

“Catch glimpses of Santa and the sleigh on the Elders wall, sparkling greetings in the gardens, and photos of the parade on the Main Corner”.

The temporary display is designed to complement the existing Christmas décor in the CBD, including the outdoor Christmas tree, street banners, lights and garland on the Main Corner, Old Town Hall, Civic Centre, Library and Lady Nelson brig as well as the nativity scene in Commercial Street East.

“With so many decorations now up around Mount Gambier the sound and light display is a really great way to add to the festive feel of the City during this wonderful time of the year,” City of Mount Gambier Community Events Team Leader Denise Richardson said.

“We encourage the community to venture out to watch the free and unique show designed for children and families while on offer during the festive season.”

The projection story has been developed by Illuminart Australia and Heapsgood Productions with appearances by young actors, local icons and of course, Santa.

