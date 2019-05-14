12 Year Old Girl Seriously Injured In Traffic Crash

A 12 year old Bunbury girl was seriously injured after being struck by a car yesterday, Monday 13 May 2019.

The girl was struck by a white Subaru Forrester wagon after alighting from a Bunbury City Transit bus on Blair Street near the intersection of Hayes Street, at around 3.25pm.

The female driver of the Subaru stopped at the scene and helped the girl until an ambulance arrived.

The girl was taken to Bunbury hospital with serious injuries.

South West Traffic Officers are investigating the crash, and would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident, or anyone who assisted at the time.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or make a report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.