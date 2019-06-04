15 year old boy charged following a string of alleged assaults in the CBD last night.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged following a string of alleged assaults within a 20-minute period across the Cairns CBD last night.

It will be alleged that at around 6.45pm, a man and woman were standing outside a Lake Street restaurant perusing a menu when a teenage boy rode past on a bicycle, punching the man to the back of the head. The victim sustained swelling to the ear as a result and the boy rode off.

Moments later, a 48-year-old man was walking near the Lake Street bus stop and having a phone conversation when a youth riding past on a bicycle allegedly punched him to the side of the head. The strike caused the victim to stumble and fall onto another person who was seated at the bus stop. The victim was left in a dazed condition and he was subsequently transported to Cairns Hospital for examination.

It is further alleged that at around 7pm, a 60-year-old man was standing on a footpath outside the Cairns Hospital when a youth rode past and punched him to the face. The victim sustained a facial laceration and a bleeding nose.

Within minutes, a 45-year-old man who was walking with his family along the Esplanade was allegedly assaulted in a similar manner by a youth on a bicycle. Two of the victim’s teeth were dislodged as a result.

Police crews observed a youth on a bicycle riding south on the Cairns Esplanade moments after the fourth incident. The teen fled and evaded officers for several minutes before he was observed attempting to hide between vehicles parked in Upward Street.

Officers challenged the youth and he attempted to remount his bicycle and flee. He was pursued on foot and apprehended a short distance away before being taken into custody after a brief struggle.

It is further alleged that during the charging process at the Cairns Police Station, the youth became physically violent and threatened to assault a female officer before lashing out at several other officers.

The 15-year-old Gordonvale youth was charged with two counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm and common assault, and single counts of assaulting police, obstructing police and possession of tainted property.

The boy was not known to any of the victims and the incidents appear to have been completely random in nature.

Investigators believe that there may have been other similar incidents within the CBD last night that have not yet been reported. Anyone who was the victim of an assault and has not yet made a report is urged to do so attending their local police station or phoning Police Link on 131444.