$150 Vouchers to Kickstart Kids' Local Sport

Great news for families hoping to get their kids back into sport.

The State Government has announced $150 FairPlay vouchers will be available for Queensland families to use on equipment, fees, transport and other costs associated with playing community sport.

And especially for families with more than one child, the costs to participate in a local sport can really add up.

JB & Jules spoke about the impact the vouchers would have on vulnerable families:

Valid for one voucher per child each calendar year, parents, carers or guardians can apply for the voucher.

And good news for any parents on JobSeeker: yup, your children can qualify too.

For more details on eligibility and to start an application, visit the official website.