16 People Charged After Hundreds Of Cannabis Plants Seized

Sixteen people have been charged with 175 offences following a large-scale investigation into drug supply on the state’s Mid North Coast

Strike Force Cyril was established in August 2018 to target the supply of cocaine in the Coffs Coast and surrounds.

Since November 2018, police have executed 13 search warrants at properties, between Thumb Creek west of Bowraville, to Halfway Creek.

During these searches, police allegedly seized hundreds of cannabis plants, more than 20 kilograms of cannabis leaf, three hydroponic systems, half a kilogram of methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA, 11 firearms and ammunition.

Ages of those charged range from 26 year old to 62 years old.

A 34-year-old man is accused of the most offences, he was charged with supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, 54 counts of supply prohibited drug, 18 counts of supply small quantity prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug.

He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 1 May, where he was refused bail to reappear at the same court on Wednesday 26 June.