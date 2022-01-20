166 Million RATs Added To Victoria’s Stockpile As Covid Hospital Admissions Escalate

A staggering 166 million rapid antigen tests have been ordered by the Victorian government, in addition to the 44 million RATs already enroute this week.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the states ambitious stockpiling as hospitals grapple with an influx of Covid admissions.

“It is very important that we keep adding to that stockpile, they are going to be relevant, they are going to be particularly important in the weeks and months to come,” he said.

“We have already distributed a lot, more than 2.2 million rapid tests to help workers, staff in sensitive settings and also vulnerable communities.”

Mr Andrews confirmed the new purchase is in addition to Victoria’s share of the national medical stockpile, which accounts for about 2.5 million tests.

“There are two critical ways we can drive our COVID-19 numbers down: get your vaccine dose to better protect yourself and the community, and isolate if you test positive on a rapid test or a PCR test,” Mr Andrews said.

“It has never been easier to get your third dose." - Premier Andrews

Meanwhile, national cabinet is set to meet today, to discuss a safe return for students and teachers amid a coordinated Covid safety plan ahead of the school year commencing.

It comes as Victoria reports 21,966 new infections on Thursday and sadly 15 lives lost.

There are currently 246,894 active coronavirus cases, with 1,206 people in hospital with Covid, while 122 of those are in ICU and 40 are on ventilators.

Of today's new infections, 11,693 were detected through positive PCR tests from a total of 51,067 PCR test results received.

While 10,273 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Currently, more than 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 27 per cent have received their third dose.

