17 New Covid Cases In SA Linked To An Outbreak In The Northern Suburbs Of Adelaide

Channel 7 reporter Mike Smithson brought the news that South Australia has recorded 17 new Covid-19 cases overnight to Roo & Ditts for Breakfast this morning.

The outbreak expanded from three overnight to 17 today, with 15 of the cases linked to a single family in the northern suburbs of Adelaide.

Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier says that she is “absolutely certain” the case came from a medi-hotel.

Two of the cases work at an aged care centre, and residents and staff are being tested.

Smithson explained how the outbreak happened.

“We know for sure a female worker at a city hotel, and I can say the hotel, it’s Peppers Hotel in Waymouth Street, which is a medi-hotel,” he said.

“Her partner, her mother who is the 80-year-old lady, a brother who is a Yatala corrections officer, so you can imagine that sent Yatala into lockdown last night.

“So we know that there’s four, so there are another 13.”

