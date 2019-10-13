17 People Dead on Coffs Clarence Roads

17 people. That's the number of lives lost so far this year on roads in the Coffs Clarence Police District.

Just last week Coffs Clarence Police Commander, Detective Superintendent Steve Clarke, put the call out to motorists to take more care and responsibility on the roads.

Several potential factors have been identified from these fatalities, including Negligent Driving, Fatigue/Medical, Speeding, and Drugs or Alcohol.

Det Supt Clarke said he’s deeply concerned that despite the repetitive messaging from police, drivers are not listening to warnings and continue to take risks behind the wheel.

“Fatal crashes have ripple effects which impact dozens of people, it can tear at the heart strings of communities. One decision on the road can bring life-long consequences", he said.

On Monday, Cowper Federal MP Pat Conaghan weighed in on the discussion, telling Triple M that he believes all drivers should undertake a program similar to the Traffic Offenders program.

"It shouldn't take the fact that you've offended to have to do this program, this should be compulsory before you get your licence", Mr Conaghan said.

Far North Region Traffic Tactician, Inspector Peter McMenamin said officers across Far Northern New South Wales will be will be out targeting dangerous driving behaviours.

"Across the entire Northern Region, 89 people have lost their lives on our roads so far in 2019".

Heading towards Christmas, officers from local police districts and Traffic & Highway Patrol will be cracking down on those drivers who choose to put their lives and others in danger.