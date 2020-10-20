17-year-old to Travel Australia in a Tractor for Charity

Sam Hughes is no ordinary 17-year-old. He's on a mission to travel the country in an unusual form of transport.

Hailing from Maleny, he has big plans to cover as much ground as possible throughout Australia all for charity.

But he'll be doing it loud and proud, tackling the roads on his Chamberlain 9G Tractor.

To tell us why he's travelling the country, he joined Jules on the Triple M Bundy breakfast show:

To support Sam and follow his journey next year, get behind his Facebook page The Travelling Jackaroo.