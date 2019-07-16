Newcastle Teen Arrested Over Coward Punch Attack

A Newcastle teenager's been arrested over a random coward punch attack in the Mid North Coast last month.

The 18-year-old is accused of punching a man, who wasn't known to him, in Port Macquarie on June 28.

It's claimed he continued to assault the victim as he lay on the ground, leaving him unconscious suffering serious facial injuries.

The teen was tracked down to a home in Brown Street, Tighes Hill yesterday where he was arrested following a foot chase.

He'll face Newcastle Local Court today on three offences.

Police was out on parole till 2020 at the time of the incident.