1987: The Greatest Year Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns (1)

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!

1987 was the greatest year from the 80s. We're sorry to any fans of 1986, 1984 or 1989. And 1981 supporters... what can we say? Good try, but your boys just aren't a patch on the 7. Want proof? We provided it today on Triple M with the best songs from the year that saw the first television appearance for a weird dysfunctional family from America called The Simpsons. In the words of George Bush Senior "Let's all be a bit more like The Waltons and bit less like The Simpsons" and in the even-more-suitable words of Bart Simpson "Eat my shorts".

Anyway, here's the best songs from 1987 as voted by Triple M Club members:

32 Why Can't I Be You The Cure 31 Wanted Dead Or Alive Bon Jovi 30 World Where You Live Crowded House 29 Kick INXS 28 Seven Wonders Fleetwood Mac 27 What's My Scene Hoodoo Gurus 26 It's The End Of The World As We Know It R.E.M. 25 Where The Streets Have No Name U2 24 Crazy Icehouse 23 Dude (Looks Like A Lady) Aerosmith 22 Luka Suzanne Vega 21 Do You See What I See Hunters & Collectors 20 Cherry Bomb John Mellencamp 19 Mystify INXS 18 Here I Go Again '87 [Album Version] Whitesnake 17 Something So Strong Crowded House 16 Put Down That Weapon Midnight Oil 15 Midnight Blue Lou Gramm 14 Take Me Back Noiseworks 13 Electric Blue Icehouse 12 You Give Love A Bad Name Bon Jovi 11 With or Without You U2 10 Run To Paradise Choirboys 9 The One I Love R.E.M. 8 Learning To Fly Pink Floyd 7 To Her Door Paul Kelly 6 Little Lies Fleetwood Mac 5 Beds are Burning Midnight Oil 4 I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For U2 3 Livin' On A Prayer Bon Jovi 2 Need You Tonight INXS 1 Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered] Guns N' Roses

