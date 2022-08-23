1987: The Greatest Year Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns (1)

From The Cure To Gunners

Article heading image for 1987: The Greatest Year Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST

This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown! 

1987 was the greatest year from the 80s. We're sorry to any fans of 1986, 1984 or 1989. And 1981 supporters... what can we say? Good try, but your boys just aren't a patch on the 7. Want proof? We provided it today on Triple M with the best songs from the year that saw the first television appearance for a weird dysfunctional family from America called The Simpsons. In the words of George Bush Senior "Let's all be a bit more like The Waltons and bit less like The Simpsons" and in the even-more-suitable words of Bart Simpson "Eat my shorts". 

Anyway, here's the best songs from 1987 as voted by Triple M Club members:

32Why Can't I Be YouThe Cure
31Wanted Dead Or AliveBon Jovi
30World Where You LiveCrowded House
29KickINXS
28Seven WondersFleetwood Mac
27What's My SceneHoodoo Gurus
26It's The End Of The World As We Know ItR.E.M.
25Where The Streets Have No NameU2
24CrazyIcehouse
23Dude (Looks Like A Lady)Aerosmith
22LukaSuzanne Vega
21Do You See What I SeeHunters & Collectors
20Cherry BombJohn Mellencamp
19MystifyINXS
18Here I Go Again '87 [Album Version]Whitesnake
17Something So StrongCrowded House
16Put Down That WeaponMidnight Oil
15Midnight BlueLou Gramm
14Take Me BackNoiseworks
13Electric BlueIcehouse
12You Give Love A Bad NameBon Jovi
11With or Without YouU2
10Run To ParadiseChoirboys
9The One I LoveR.E.M.
8Learning To FlyPink Floyd
7To Her DoorPaul Kelly
6Little LiesFleetwood Mac
5Beds are BurningMidnight Oil
4I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking ForU2
3Livin' On A PrayerBon Jovi
2Need You TonightINXS
1Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]Guns N' Roses

Keep it on Triple M for more countdowns from the decade fashion forgot with Flock Of 80s Countdowns!

Listen live to Triple M on the free LiSTNR App and keep up to date with all the latest in music by subscribing to Triple M Rock. You can even listen to nothing but 80s music on there with the dedicated Triple M 80's station too!

23 August 2022

