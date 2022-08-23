1987: The Greatest Year Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns (1)

- Rock News1987: The Greatest Year Of The 80s Countdown The FULL LIST | Triple M's Flock Of 80s Countdowns (1)
From The Cure To Gunners
This week on Triple M we're counting down the best songs of the 80s. Yes, it's the Flock Of 80s Countdown!
1987 was the greatest year from the 80s. We're sorry to any fans of 1986, 1984 or 1989. And 1981 supporters... what can we say? Good try, but your boys just aren't a patch on the 7. Want proof? We provided it today on Triple M with the best songs from the year that saw the first television appearance for a weird dysfunctional family from America called The Simpsons. In the words of George Bush Senior "Let's all be a bit more like The Waltons and bit less like The Simpsons" and in the even-more-suitable words of Bart Simpson "Eat my shorts".
Anyway, here's the best songs from 1987 as voted by Triple M Club members:
|32
|Why Can't I Be You
|The Cure
|31
|Wanted Dead Or Alive
|Bon Jovi
|30
|World Where You Live
|Crowded House
|29
|Kick
|INXS
|28
|Seven Wonders
|Fleetwood Mac
|27
|What's My Scene
|Hoodoo Gurus
|26
|It's The End Of The World As We Know It
|R.E.M.
|25
|Where The Streets Have No Name
|U2
|24
|Crazy
|Icehouse
|23
|Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
|Aerosmith
|22
|Luka
|Suzanne Vega
|21
|Do You See What I See
|Hunters & Collectors
|20
|Cherry Bomb
|John Mellencamp
|19
|Mystify
|INXS
|18
|Here I Go Again '87 [Album Version]
|Whitesnake
|17
|Something So Strong
|Crowded House
|16
|Put Down That Weapon
|Midnight Oil
|15
|Midnight Blue
|Lou Gramm
|14
|Take Me Back
|Noiseworks
|13
|Electric Blue
|Icehouse
|12
|You Give Love A Bad Name
|Bon Jovi
|11
|With or Without You
|U2
|10
|Run To Paradise
|Choirboys
|9
|The One I Love
|R.E.M.
|8
|Learning To Fly
|Pink Floyd
|7
|To Her Door
|Paul Kelly
|6
|Little Lies
|Fleetwood Mac
|5
|Beds are Burning
|Midnight Oil
|4
|I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
|U2
|3
|Livin' On A Prayer
|Bon Jovi
|2
|Need You Tonight
|INXS
|1
|Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]
|Guns N' Roses
