$1M Delivers Much Needed Relief to Southern Downs Region's Drought Impacted Communities

$1 million in funding from the Federal Government’s Drought Communities Programme (DCP) has been used to complete projects across the Southern Downs region delivering a much needed boost to the local economy.

The works include $200,000 for local sporting and community organisations to replace water tanks and install water saving devices, as well as $250,000 for towns and villages to repair and upgrade their community halls.

“Community halls and the region’s sporting and community organisations have now all completed their projects with funding through the DCP,” Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said.

“With the on-going impact of drought on our communities, every little bit of relief helps. These projects used local tradespeople and sourced supplies from local businesses delivering a boost to the local economy.”

For more information on the projects funded through the Drought Communities Programme, visit www.sdrc.qld.gov.au.

