2 Coomera teenage girls now also charged over the murder of Cian English at Surfers Paradise.

Two teenage girls have now been charged with murder, robbery, deprivation of liberty, torture and stealing over the death of Cian English.

Police say the 15 and 16 year old, along with 3 men who were previously charged, allegedly tried to rob Mr English at knife point from a Surfers Paradise apartment block on May 23.

It will be alleged both girls filmed Mr English’s assault, torture and death, before it was posted to social media.

Detective Brendan Smith spoke to media this morning about the incident- and hopes young people take a strong message from it: