The 2 Montys Charity Wedding Event is Back!

It's pretty slim odds that there are two marriage celebrants in Newcastle both named Monty, but instead of being each other's biggest competition they've decided to team up and do something epic! Monty King and Monty Haron, aka The 2 Montys, have joined forces and partnered with some of Newcastle's best wedding vendors to put together a complete wedding package that is 100% donated by each vendor all in the name of raising money for charity.

In 2019, The 2 Montys and their generous vendors put together a complete wedding package worth over $60,000 which sold at auction for $34,500 with 100% being donated to Camp Quality. Because of the success of last years auction they're back to do it again in 2020, this time raising money for Starlight Children's Foundation.

This Valentine's Day The 2 Montys are inviting all loved up couples to Stanley Park in Fullerton Cove from 5pm to bid on the amazing wedding package they've put together to raise as much money as possible for Starlight Children's Foundation. For more details check out the Facebook event here!