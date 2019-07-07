Two Police Cars Rammed In Port Macquarie, Police Officer Injured

A man has been arrested after allegedly ramming two police cars while trying to evade police at Port Macquarie.

About 5.30pm on Friday, several police cars attended an industrial complex in Fernhill Road following reports of suspicious activity.

As police arrived, two cars, a Landcruiser and a Mitsubishi Outlander, attempted to leave the scene. The Mitsubishi allegedly drove directly at a police car and crashed into the front. It then continued driving and collided head-on with a second police car, causing the air bags to be deployed on the police car.

The driver ran from the car towards the industrial complex and was located a short time later with the assistance of the police dog. Police searched the scene and located a 22 calibre rifle and property suspected of being stolen.

Police also searched a house at Friar Close, Port Macquarie where a shortened .22 calibre rifle, ammunition and other property were located These items have been seized and will be forensically examined.

The 29-year-old man was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with:

police pursuit – not stop

resist arrest

assault police

drive while disqualified

drive recklessly/furiously/manner dangerous

use weapon to avoid apprehension

goods in custody

destroy property

possess shortened firearm

possess ammunition

not keep firearm safe

He was refused bail and appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday. He was remanded in custody and will reappear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Monday 8 July.

One of the officers suffered a suspected fractured arm and the other officer had cuts and bruising.

The Landcruiser was able to evade police and officers are now searching for the driver of the car.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175 cm tall with a medium build.

Investigations are continuing.