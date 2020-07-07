20 Domestic Violence Charges for Bundy Local

The list will be heard in court

Article heading image for 20 Domestic Violence Charges for Bundy Local

A man in his 30s has been charged with 20 counts of domestic violence related offences.

The charges include nine counts of assault, five counts of deprivation of liberty, three counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm and choking.

Two women who were known to the perpetrator were victims of the abuse.

To fill us in on the details, JB & Jules were joined by Officer in Charge of the Wide Bay Burnett District Vulnerable Persons Unit, Senior Sergeant Tanya Walter:

 

7 July 2020

