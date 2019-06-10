20 Year old Coffs Harbour Man Clocked at 162km on Pacific Highway

A 20 year old Coffs Harbour man will be off the road for 6 months after he was clocked more than 50km over the speed limit on the long weekend.

At 6pm on Monday night, officers from Grafton Highway Patrol we're conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Pacific Highway at Wells Crossing when they detected a NSW registered Audi A4 travelling at 162 km/h in a signposted 110 km/h speed zone.

The driver, a 20 year old from Coffs Harbour presented police with a NSW Class C P2 provisional licence which restricts him to a 100 km/h speed limit.

The man was issued with an Infringement Notice for "exceed speed over 45 km/h", a $2435 fine, and his drivers licence suspended for 6 months. The vehicle's registration was also cancelled for 3 months.