20 Year Old Man Caught Stealing Cash Register

A 20 year old man has been charged with stealing a cash register at a local bar on Wednesday July 21.

At around 2:30am, a Northern Territory man allegedly removed the cash register from Raintrees Tavern on Alfred street.

Before being able to flee the bar, he was spotted by a staff member and physically restrained by security.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Senior Constable Matt Cornish said,

“A bit of physical altercation between the man and the manager; and with the assistance of venue the security, the man was restrained and the till was returned safely”.

The man was charged with one count of stealing and will appear in the Cairns Magistrate Court in August.

