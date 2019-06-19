2017 National Balloon Championship memorabilia on sale!

During the 2017 National Ballooning Championships held in Northam, a number of stamped envelopes were carried aloft by each Pilot, flown, signed, and specially franked, to become FLOWN COVERS, prized by aero philatelic collectors throughout the world.

All the proceeds from the sales were for the ‘Give Me Five for Kids’ campaign, the price for each envelope appropriately being $5. Flown covers from the 2015 Championships also raised a significant amount for the campaign.

Triple M and Northam Ballooning Events are joining forces to sell the remaining 2017 covers for ‘GIVE ME FIVE FOR KIDS’. The cost is $5 for each envelope.

Pilots included the now WORLD CHAMPION Dominic Bareford (UK) and multiple WOMENS WORLD CHAMPION Nicola Scaife (NSW Australia).

There are also 3 full sets of covers still available, with envelopes from all 29 pilots, $100 per set.

They are available at Triple M and Northam Visitors Centre.

For more information on the history of flown covers, visit the Northam Ballooning Events facebook page.