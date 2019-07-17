2019 Annual City Free From Porn Mayor’s Rally

Hundreds of Toowoomba residents are expected to attend this 4th Annual City Free from Porn Mayor’s Rally on July 25th at The Annex at City Hall at 7pm.

The purpose of these rallies are to raise awareness on the harms that porn causes. There is significant research out on the damage that porn does on individual lives, relationships and the wider society.

Speakers at the 2019 Toowoomba Rally include:

Melinda Tankard-Reist: a prolific writer, speaker, advocate, and social commentator with a particular interest in women's issues and bioethics. Co-founder of campaign movement, Collective Shout – a world free from Sexual Exploitation, Melinda will be speaking about how girls are impacted by porn-conditioned boys.

Dr. Allan Meyer: Australia’s go-to expert on the topic of sexuality and intimacy. Author of Valiant Man and The Search for Intimacy, Dr. Allan Meyer will be speaking about how pornography is harming our young men.

Local woman & rally organiser Letitia Shelton, has just returned from speaking at the Global Summit to End Sexual Exploitation in Washington DC. She had the opportunity to speak about the work of City Free from Porn, as a result other cities are looking to do the same and follow suit.

Letitia says, “there is no doubt that porn is harming our society. With the increase of problematic sexual behavior among our young, the rise of child on child sexual abuse & also domestic violence and sex trafficking. Porn is seen to be lurking in the story of all these social issues.” If we are to turn the tide on these issues, we as a community need to be able to address the harm of porn together.

Mayor Antonio says, “I’m happy to be part of this campaign and take the heat, this is an issue worth standing against in our city.”

Since the first rally in 2016, Letitia has been encouraged by the response of the community and some of the positive changes they have been able to make.

