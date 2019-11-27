2019 ARIA Award Results

From a spine tingling performance from The Teskey Brothers introduced by Chris Hemsworth and to Tones and I cleaning up, it was a night not to forget.

The night didn't go without a hitch, unfortunately for Paul Kelly he was announced as Independent Release, only to be recalled and the real winner Tones and I got it.



The winners for the rock awards are:

Dean Lewis - Best Album

Dean Lewis - Best Male Artist

Northlane - Best Hard Rock/ Heavy Metal Album

Morgan Evans - Best Country Album

The Teskey Brothers - Best Group

Amyl & The Sniffers- Best Rock Album

Dan Sultan - Best Children's Album

The Teskey Brothers - Best Blues/ Roots Album

