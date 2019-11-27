2019 ARIA Award Results
Australian Music night of nights
From a spine tingling performance from The Teskey Brothers introduced by Chris Hemsworth and to Tones and I cleaning up, it was a night not to forget.
The night didn't go without a hitch, unfortunately for Paul Kelly he was announced as Independent Release, only to be recalled and the real winner Tones and I got it.
The winners for the rock awards are:
- Dean Lewis - Best Album
- Dean Lewis - Best Male Artist
- Northlane - Best Hard Rock/ Heavy Metal Album
- Morgan Evans - Best Country Album
- The Teskey Brothers - Best Group
- Amyl & The Sniffers- Best Rock Album
- Dan Sultan - Best Children's Album
- The Teskey Brothers - Best Blues/ Roots Album
