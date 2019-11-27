2019 ARIA Award Results

Australian Music night of nights

Article heading image for 2019 ARIA Award Results

From a spine tingling performance from The Teskey Brothers introduced by Chris Hemsworth and to Tones and I cleaning up, it was a night not to forget.

The night didn't go without a hitch, unfortunately for Paul Kelly he was announced as Independent Release, only to be recalled and the real winner Tones and I got it.

The winners for the rock awards are:

  • Dean Lewis - Best Album
  • Dean Lewis - Best Male Artist
  • Northlane - Best Hard Rock/ Heavy Metal Album
  • Morgan Evans - Best Country Album
  • The Teskey Brothers - Best Group
  • Amyl & The Sniffers- Best Rock Album
  • Dan Sultan - Best Children's Album
  • The Teskey Brothers - Best Blues/ Roots Album

Catch up on our recap of the 2019 ARIA Awards:

 

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

Want more Triple M Greatest Hits? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.







Cassie Walker

7 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

2019 ARIA Awards
Triple M Music News
Music News
Listen Live!
2019 ARIA Awards
Triple M Music News
Music News
2019 ARIA Awards
Triple M Music News
Music News
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs