2019 ARIA Predictions

Triple M's Billy & Cassie joined forces to chat all things Aria Awards and about their predictions on who will take away an award in 2019!

It's a night dedicated all things Aussie music and is the flagship event of the Australian music calendar. You know you've made it when you have an ARIA Award under your belt!

Want to know what the categories? Of course you do! Here they are for 2019:

  • Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music
  • Best Adult Contemporary Album
  • Best Australian Live Act
  • Best Blues and Roots Album
  • Best Children's Album
  • Best Comedy Release
  • Best Country Album
  • Best Dance Release
  • Best Female Artist
  • Best Group
  • Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album
  • Best Hip Hop Release
  • Best Independent Release
  • Best International Artist
  • Best Male Artist
  • Best Pop Release
  • Best Rock Album
  • Best Soul / R&B Release
  • Breakthrough Artist

Bill & Cassie chat in-depth about the nominees and who they think will take out the awards across all categories. You can expect to see artists, bands & groups like Birds of Tokyo, Paul Kelly, Amy Shark, Midnight Oil, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Tones & I, Jessica Mauboy, Hilltop Hoods, Dean Lewis, Guy Sebastian, The Teskey Brothers and many more! 

The ARIA Awards will be held in Sydney on Wednesday 27th November - don't forget to tune in!

 

Cassie Walker

25 November 2019

Article by:

Cassie Walker

