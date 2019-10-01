2019 Dally M Awards - Who Will Win?

The NRL's night of nights takes place tomorrow night at the Hordern Pavilion and the big question is, who will take home the Dally M Medal for Player of the Season?

It's the most converted individual award in the competition, and with so many incredible player performances this year, there are many names being thrown around for the top prize.

After Round 12, the leaderboard showed Mitchell Pearce on top with 15 points, with Cameron Munster close behind on 14.

Since then, votes have not been publicised, but as we are all well aware - the competition has drastically changed since June.

According to experts such as Andrew Voss and Steve Roach, Roosters star James Tedesco is the clear front runner to take out the Medal.

Sportsbet too have him in the lead at $1.25.

Tedesco is also expected to be named as fullback in Team of the Year.

Storm Veteran Cameron Smith and ex-team mate Mitch Moses are the next in line, sitting at $5 and $21.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - last years winner, as well as Josh Hodgson and Cameron Murray are also in the mix.

Rookie of the Year is expected to be an even tighter race, specifically between Parramatta's flying winger, Maiko Sivo, and one of the biggest props in the game, Brisbane's Payne Haas.

