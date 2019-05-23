2019 Mount Hunter Country Music Stampede Line Up Announced

The Mount Hunter Country Music Stampede is a celebration of country life and country music.

Now in its third year, the MHCMS is the brainchild of Mick Kearney, owner of K Ranch Arena – the festival site – and Drew McAlister, a winner of multiple Golden Guitars.

The debut event in 2017 was a complete success and 2019 is shaping up to be even better with the following acts leading the announcement:

SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER 2019

CHOIRBOYS

Melinda Schneider

Adam Eckersley Band

Missy Lancaster

The Pigs

Buddy Goode

Simply Bushed

Cornell & Carr

It’s a blockbuster line up and there’s plenty to entertain aside from the artists. Punters will have a chance to enter or witness the Steak Cook Off, a sizzling event guaranteed to fan a few flames, and go head-to-head to cook the Stampede’s best steak. One mis-steak and it’s all over with celebrity judges having the good prize to savour the delicious BBQ steaks made by the cook-off’s talented grillers. Plus of course, there will be plenty of fun, food and entertainment for the whole family.

Given the success of last year’s event, tickets are expected to be in high demand so take some inspiration from the Choirboys and run to paradise – now conveniently located at K Ranch Arena, 180 Monks Lane, Mount Hunter.

Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Plus, you can caravan or camp onsite from 25th October with over 100 powered sites and an amenities block, this will be a great weekend getaway.

To book or find out more visit: www.countrymusicstampede.com

