2019 Toowoomba Languages & Cultures Festival Stage is Set

Cultures from around the world will be celebrated through dance, language and food at the 14th annual Toowoomba Languages and Cultures Festival on Sunday, August 11 at Toowoomba’s Queens Park.

Nepalese culture takes centre stage in 2019 and event organisers are keen to hear from anyone with Nepalese heritage, along with everyone else in the wider community, to be part of the celebrations.

Toowoomba International Multicultural Society (TIMS) President and Festival organising committee chair Mrs Gitie House OAM said the Languages and Cultures Festival was a fantastic day that rejoiced in the community’s diversity.

Toowoomba Region Mayor Paul Antonio said the festival was one of the highlights on the region’s events calendar.

For more info on the great cultural event head HERE.

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!