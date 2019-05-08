2019 Toowoomba Mayoral Prayer Breakfast

Image: Mayor Paul Antonio/Youtube

The 27th Annual Mayoral Prayer Breakfast will take place next week.

WHEN: TUESDAY MAY 14TH

WHERE: RUMOURS INTERNATIONAL, 323 RUTHVEN STREET, TOOWOOMBA

TIME: 6AM – 8:30AM

TICKETS: Book your tickets online now

This year’s Mayoral Prayer Breakfast is shaping up to be another great event with Toowoomba husband and wife team Cameron and Kate Venables as guest speakers.

Bishop Venables and wife Kate

Bishop Venables is the Bishop of the Western Region for the Anglican Church and Kate Venables is the Director of CatholicCare Social Services Toowoomba and South West Queensland. Together they will be the first guest co-speakers for the Mayoral Prayer Breakfast.

MORE DETAILS:

Tickets: Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for school aged children. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 131 872 or in person at Toowoomba's Customer Service Centre (4 Little Street) from 8.30am to 5pm on weekdays.

All credit cards, except Diners Club and American Express can be used online. Visa and MasterCard payments will attract a 0.33% surcharge.

