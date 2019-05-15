2019 Victorian Regional Achievement And Community Awards Nominations Are Open!

The search for Greater Shepparton’s community champions has begun after the launch of the 2019 Victorian Regional Achievement and Community Awards.

The awards are designed to encourage, acknowledge and reward the valuable contributions that individuals, communities and businesses make throughout regional and rural Victoria.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe encouraged Greater Shepparton residents to nominate local champions.

“We have a number of people and groups in our community making a difference for our region,” she said.

“There are nine categories our local champions can be nominated under, so please jump online and help see their work recognised.”

Nominations can be made under one of the following categories:

Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award

Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning Diversity and Inclusion Award

Regional Development Victoria Business Achievement Award

Prime Super Employer Excellence in Aged Care Award

Regional Development Victoria Leadership and Innovation Award

Parks Victoria Environmental Sustainability Award

Life Activities Clubs Victoria Senior Achievement Award

Ricoh Australia Customer Service Award

Awards Australia Community Group Award

Prizes are up for grabs for category winners, with either $2,000 into an account in their name from Bank of Melbourne or air time packages on PRIME7.

One of the nine category winners will be named the Bank of Melbourne Regional Achiever of the Year, and receive an additional $2,000 and state trophy.

To submit a nomination, go to www.awardsaustralia.com/vicraca and select ‘Nominate Now’, or call the awards office on 9720 1638.

Nominations close Wednesday 3 July 2019. For assistance, feel free to email vic@awardsaustralia.com