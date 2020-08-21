2020 AFL Sir Doug Nicholls Round Honours Syd Jackson

The AFL has announced that the 2020 Toyota AFL Sir Doug Nicholls Round honouree, Syd Jackson, will be recognised with a special presentation during the Fremantle v Sydney Swans game on Saturday August 22 at Optus Stadium.



The presentation is a formal recognition of Jackson’s contribution to the AFL and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples, with a tribute boomerang made from Wathaurong Glass being presented to Jackson by AFL Commission Chairman Richard Goyder AO.



Syd Jackson’s on-field accolades include:

Two premierships with Carlton in 1970 and 1972

Playing 136 games for the Carlton Football Club from 1969–1976

Jackson was known his for dynamic playing style on the field and played 104 games for East Perth before coming to Victoria

A further 13 games for Glenelg in his final season of senior football in 1977.

Jackson is a member of the East Perth team of the century

He won the East Perth Best and Fairest medal in 1966

Was named in the Indigenous Team of the century and a member of the WA Hall of Fame.

He grew up at Roelands Mission near Bunbury, Western Australia, and won two medals in the South West League before joining East Perth in the WAFL.



Off the field, Jackson has worked tirelessly to create opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, including supporting the Blues Foundation with the Syd Jackson Program named in his honour. The program seeks to improve the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander diverse communities.



The AFL seeks to recognise players who have changed the game’s history and faced racism and discrimination to fight for equality and recognition, and Jackson becomes the third individual to be honoured during the Sir Doug Nicholls Round, following Essendon champion and Australian Football Hall of Fame member Michael Long, and Legend and Geelong champion Graham ‘Polly’ Farmer.



Season 2020 marks the fourteenth year the AFL has celebrated the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and their contribution to Australian Football and is the fifth year the dedicated round has been named in honour of Sir Doug Nicholls.



The 2020 Toyota AFL Sir Doug Nicholls Round will be celebrated in Round 13 of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season, beginning with the first-ever Gold Coast home game at TIO stadium against Carlton. This year, matches are being played in the Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia.



The Dreamtime game between Richmond and Essendon is being played at TIO Stadium in Darwin for the first time in football history on Saturday, August 22, 7.45 PM AEST.