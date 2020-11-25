2020 ARIA Awards Round Up

Another massive year for the Australian music industry showcased at the 2020 ARIA Awards.

The show kicked off with Amy Shark, we saw performances from Sia, Lime Cordiale, Tame Impala and finishing with an incredible, all female tribute to the late Helen Reddy.



Watch:

Shout out to Archie Roach who had us all in tears with his induction into the ARIA Hall Of Fame with a beautiful performance from the man himself, with help from Paul Kelly and friends.



Perth rock band Tame Impala took out the most awards, with 5 ARIA's in total.

Well done to everyone involved in the history making, covid safe show.

