2020 Community Mayor's Christmas Appeal
Can You help Out?
Mayor Lynette Martin and Lifeline SE CEO Leah Griffin
discuss the 2020 Community Mayor's Christmas Appeal
As the festive season nears, City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin encourages local businesses, community groups, families and individuals to consider those less fortunate and donate to the 2020 Mount Gambier Community Mayor’s Christmas Appeal.
The annual appeal provides a united and direct local response to the needs of the community during the Christmas period each year. Uniting Care, ac.care, Lifeline SE, St Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army jointly distribute all donations through the Christmas Cheer program.
In 2019 the Mount Gambier Mayor's Community Christmas Appeal raised a record amount of more than $36,000 for needy local families and individuals. The funds assisted 450 families, 800 adults and almost 550 children and teenagers with Christmas food hampers, vouchers or gifts.
However, in 2020 Mayor Martin recognises that the COVID-19 pandemic will mean many others have faced additional challenges this year and may require a helping hand.
It has been tough for many people this year, and our local support agencies have indicated that they are expecting additional demand for assistance this Christmas.
- - Mayor Martin
“Therefore if you are able to, it is more important than ever to continue to support the appeal with whatever donation you can afford. A donation of just $50 can provide a Christmas hamper for an entire family and make a big difference.”
All funds raised as part of the appeal are distributed within the local area.
Donations can be made through the following channels:
- Call Council on (08) 8721 2555 (option 1) with your credit card details on hand. Council staff can email you a tax invoice.
- In person at the City of Mount Gambier customer service counter - Civic Centre, 10 Watson Terrace.
- Send a cheque made out to 'City of Mount Gambier' PO Box 56 Mount Gambier SA 5290 with advice that the cheque is a donation to the Mayor's Christmas Appeal.
- Tins and a 'tap and go' EFTPOS system will also be available at local businesses.