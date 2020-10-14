Mayor Lynette Martin and Lifeline SE CEO Leah Griffin

discuss the 2020 Community Mayor's Christmas Appeal

As the festive season nears, City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin encourages local businesses, community groups, families and individuals to consider those less fortunate and donate to the 2020 Mount Gambier Community Mayor’s Christmas Appeal.

The annual appeal provides a united and direct local response to the needs of the community during the Christmas period each year. Uniting Care, ac.care, Lifeline SE, St Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army jointly distribute all donations through the Christmas Cheer program.

In 2019 the Mount Gambier Mayor's Community Christmas Appeal raised a record amount of more than $36,000 for needy local families and individuals. The funds assisted 450 families, 800 adults and almost 550 children and teenagers with Christmas food hampers, vouchers or gifts.

However, in 2020 Mayor Martin recognises that the COVID-19 pandemic will mean many others have faced additional challenges this year and may require a helping hand.

It has been tough for many people this year, and our local support agencies have indicated that they are expecting additional demand for assistance this Christmas. - - Mayor Martin

“Therefore if you are able to, it is more important than ever to continue to support the appeal with whatever donation you can afford. A donation of just $50 can provide a Christmas hamper for an entire family and make a big difference.”

All funds raised as part of the appeal are distributed within the local area.

Donations can be made through the following channels: