2020 Marsh Community Series Fixture

The full fixture for this year's pre-season games are listed below:

Thursday February 20

St Kilda v Hawthorn: RSEA Park (Moorabbin), 7.10pm EDT

Friday February 21

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne: Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm EDT

Saturday February 22

Melbourne v Adelaide: Casey Fields (Cranbourne), 4.40pm EDT

Gold Coast v Geelong: Metricon Stadium, 6.40pm EST

Sunday February 23

Brisbane v Port Adelaide: Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 3.10pm EST

Friday February 28

West Coast v Essendon: Mineral Resources Park (Lathlain), 4.40pm WST

Saturday February 29

GWS v Sydney: Blacktown International Sportspark, 4.10pm EDT

Fremantle v Carlton: David Grays Arena (Mandurah), 4.10pm WST

Sunday March 1

Richmond v Collingwood: Norm Minns Oval (Wangaratta), 4.10pm EDT

Friday March 6

Adelaide v Gold Coast: Flinders University Stadium (Noarlunga), 4.20pm CDT

Hawthorn v Melbourne: UTAS Stadium (Launceston), 7.40pm EDT

Saturday March 7

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs: Bennett Oval (Whyalla), 3.40pm CDT

West Coast v Fremantle: HBF Arena (Joondalup), 4.10pm WST

Sunday March 8

GWS v Richmond: Robertson Oval (Wagga Wagga), 12.40pm EDT

Collingwood v St Kilda: Morwell Recreation Reserve, 3.50pm EDT

Carlton v Brisbane: Ikon Park (Carlton), 6.40pm EDT

Monday March 9

North Melbourne v Sydney: Kingston Twin Ovals (Hobart), 1.40pm EDT

Geelong v Essendon: Central Reserve (Colac), 4.40pm EDT