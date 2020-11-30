2020 Mayor's Christmas Appeal Donations

In recent weeks, Mount Gambier community groups, businesses and individuals have contributed $7,250 and more than $5,000 in hand made wooden toys to the 2020 Mount Gambier Community Mayor’s Christmas Appeal.

The annual appeal provides a united and direct local response to the needs of the community during the Christmas period each year. Uniting Care, ac.care, Lifeline SE, St Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army jointly distribute all donations through the Christmas Cheer program.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty for many people within our community which means that local support agencies are expecting greater demand for assistance,” City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin said.