2020 Mayor's Christmas Appeal Donations

The Mount Gambier Men’s Shed and its band of eight ‘toy boys’ continued to work throughout a four-month COVID shut down period in 2020 to create and paint 250 toys for local children, to be distributed to the appeal’s support agencies.
“Ian Bond and I put in 40-hour weeks during the shed’s closure period to make the toys in our own personal sheds. We then had the volunteer ‘toy boys’ come and collect the toys and paint them at their respective houses,” Men’s Shed member Peter Heness said.
“The kids need to have Christmas this year, more so than any other year, so COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop us from creating and delivering the toys,” he said.
The wooden toys are made using donated timber and paint and aimed at children from the age of one to five years old. The offering this year includes a cricket set, trolley of blocks, ironing boards, a clock, pull along cat and dog, knock through games, hand rattles, log trucks, rockers, cooking utensils and skipping ropes.
“We like to know that there will be lots of smiles on Christmas morning,” Men’s Shed member Ian Bond said.
All funds raised as part of the appeal are distributed within the local area.
“A $50.00 donation will provide a food hamper for an entire family,” Mayor Martin said.
“Our community is very generous, and I am personally grateful for each and every contribution to the appeal.”
Donations can be made through the following channels:
- Call Council on (08) 8721 2555 (option 1) with your credit card details on hand. Council staff can email you a tax invoice.
- In person at the City of Mount Gambier customer service counter - Civic Centre, 10 Watson Terrace.
- Send a cheque made out to 'City of Mount Gambier' PO Box 56 Mount Gambier SA 5290 with advice that the cheque is a donation to the Mayor's Christmas Appeal.
- Tins and a 'tap and go' EFTPOS system will also be available at local businesses.